Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $48,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

