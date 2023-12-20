Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Holdings Increased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 5.0% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned about 0.25% of Cannae worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 57.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 101,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,355. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

