Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Down to $5.20

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $4.91. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 501,033 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $5.60 to $6.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $18,140,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.