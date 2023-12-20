Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.98

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.72, with a volume of 108991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$31,186.62. Insiders own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

