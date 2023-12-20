Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.23 and a 52 week high of $263.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

