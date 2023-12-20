Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $246,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

