Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $218,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Bank of America by 69,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.