Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $232,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after buying an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of DUK opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.45.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
