Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

