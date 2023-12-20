Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group comprises 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCBG. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CCBG opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $523.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

