Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $970,000 Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fortive were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12,739.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

