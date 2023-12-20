Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 10,916 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,916 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,647,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,105 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,762,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after purchasing an additional 120,804 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 429,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

