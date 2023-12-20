Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 2,994 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

