Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 6,317 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,317 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $130.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

