Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes $1.13 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $447.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.41. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

