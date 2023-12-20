Capital City Trust Co. FL Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $506.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.98. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $509.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

