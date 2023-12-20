Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) is Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000.

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 222,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

