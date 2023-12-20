Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,978 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $134.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

