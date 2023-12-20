Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $135.32 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,922,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,873 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for 7.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Suncor Energy worth $135,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SU opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

