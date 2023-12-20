Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $23.55 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

