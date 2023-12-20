Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $32.09 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

