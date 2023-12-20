Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

