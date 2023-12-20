Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $88.02 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 4.6% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $88,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 50,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.48. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

