Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 51,359 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,359 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $80,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.36%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

