Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

SAP stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $160.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76. The company has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

