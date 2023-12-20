Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,167 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $90,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $305,412,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.