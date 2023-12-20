CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $20.51

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.01. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 4,720 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

About CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 666,666 shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.