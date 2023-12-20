CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $20.51

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.51, but opened at $20.01. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 4,720 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
