Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings makes up about 2.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total transaction of $4,306,726.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,966,473. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $276.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $277.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.