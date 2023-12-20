Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 3.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,847 shares of company stock valued at $390,927 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6 %

Teradyne stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.