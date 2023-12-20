Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 4.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $572.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

