Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 325 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,005 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 6.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

