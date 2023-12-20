Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

