Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 270 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

