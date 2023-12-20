Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

