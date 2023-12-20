Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.84.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $120.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

