Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

