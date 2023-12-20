Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,617,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.83. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.20 and a twelve month high of $224.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

