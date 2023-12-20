Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $157.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.