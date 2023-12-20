Carret Asset Management LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $292.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

