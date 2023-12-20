Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEO opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.