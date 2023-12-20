Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.36. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

