Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

WFC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

