Carret Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.