Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.
Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BA stock opened at $263.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $265.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.
Boeing Company Profile
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
