Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

