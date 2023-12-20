Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.52.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $280.14 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $162.61 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

