Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $144.99.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

