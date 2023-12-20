Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 12,447 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

