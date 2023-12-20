Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $3,446,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $460.26 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $462.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $414.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

