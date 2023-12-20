Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 704.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,558,000 after buying an additional 350,382 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

